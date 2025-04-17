Mariner LLC Buys 285,162 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $23,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.