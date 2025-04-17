Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,612 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

