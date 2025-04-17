Mariner LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $17,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10,847.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 840,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after buying an additional 832,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,118,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEY opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

