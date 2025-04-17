Mariner LLC Has $15.54 Million Holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of ILDR stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

