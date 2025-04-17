Mariner LLC Has $15.97 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after buying an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,033,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,008,000 after acquiring an additional 455,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

