Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,158 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $218.79 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.