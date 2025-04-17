Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $245.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $313.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $218.79 on Monday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

