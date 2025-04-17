Marshall Wace LLP Buys 125,844 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,844 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $85,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $56,381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,532,000 after acquiring an additional 344,146 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 942,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 207,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RadNet by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 205,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

RadNet Price Performance

RadNet stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -721.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,867.40. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,938.61. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730 over the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

