Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $102,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,046,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $259.26 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.