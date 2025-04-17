Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $108,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $222.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

