Marshall Wace LLP Has $117.81 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in argenx were worth $117,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in argenx by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after buying an additional 824,750 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth $88,339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 38,152.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $43,543,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in argenx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $587.59 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $352.77 and a 12 month high of $678.21. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.83.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

