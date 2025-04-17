Marshall Wace LLP Has $79.93 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,066 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $79,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

