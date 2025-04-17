Marshall Wace LLP Has $91.36 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 359,794 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $91,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,558,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Cameco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research boosted their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

