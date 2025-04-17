Marshall Wace LLP Has $96.81 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,720 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $96,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Cinemark by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cinemark by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,408,000 after buying an additional 109,179 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 155,243 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

