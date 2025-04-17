Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,461 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $88,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.44.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

