Marshall Wace LLP Sells 61,909 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $74,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

IDEX stock opened at $164.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

