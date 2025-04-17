Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,996 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shell were worth $68,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 218,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Shell by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Shell by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 831,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after buying an additional 697,806 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

