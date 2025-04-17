Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.37.

Get Masco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAS opened at $60.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. Masco has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,626 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.