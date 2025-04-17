Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

NYSE MTDR traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $41.79. 763,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. The trade was a 17.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,899.30. The trade was a 2.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,509,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

