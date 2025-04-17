Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mattel by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,094,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

