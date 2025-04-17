MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 2,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 8.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of -4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
