Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Medallion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Medallion Bank stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062. Medallion Bank has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Bank

About Medallion Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Bank ( NASDAQ:MBNKP Free Report ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

