MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Issues Earnings Results

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter.
MediaCo Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. MediaCo has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.73.
MediaCo Company Profile
