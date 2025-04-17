MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Issues Earnings Results

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. MediaCo has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

