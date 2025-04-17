MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Time to Buy?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 33,137,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 613% from the average daily volume of 4,649,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. MediaZest had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%.

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

