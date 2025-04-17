Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 694.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,757 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

