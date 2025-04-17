MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

MediciNova Trading Up 3.6 %

MNOV stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.75.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

