Medina Value Partners LLC Makes New $10.04 Million Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,000. National Presto Industries accounts for about 4.1% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in National Presto Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 156,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $134.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NPK

National Presto Industries Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.