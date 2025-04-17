Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,179.8 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.25.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
