Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MHUA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.47.
About Meihua International Medical Technologies
