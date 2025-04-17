Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MHUA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.47.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

