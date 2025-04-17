Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Position Cut by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Meridian accounts for about 3.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.10% of Meridian worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Meridian by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Meridian had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Meridian

(Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.