Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Metro from C$94.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.89.

MRU opened at C$101.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.03. Metro has a 52 week low of C$69.19 and a 52 week high of C$103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The stock has a market cap of C$22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

