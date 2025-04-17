Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 74.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,344.80. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,401.84. The trade was a 13.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $1,161,791. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

MCB stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $600.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

