MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.18. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 2,611,570 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

