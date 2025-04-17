Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 371,813 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 201,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,000. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Mission Produce Company Profile

NASDAQ AVO opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $707.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

