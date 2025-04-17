Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Price

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.31.

SNPS stock opened at $415.65 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.03 and a 200 day moving average of $496.32.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

