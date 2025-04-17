Mizuho Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $180.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $362.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $166.90. Oracle has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,453,328 shares of company stock valued at $454,439,851. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.6% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 230,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

