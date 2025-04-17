Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.06.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,107. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.