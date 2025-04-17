Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 223.50 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 226 ($3.00). Approximately 1,331,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,946,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.50 ($3.02).

Moonpig Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £774.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.17.

Moonpig Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

