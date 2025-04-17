Morgan Stanley Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $320.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $205.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.58. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $394,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 210,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total transaction of $2,032,383.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,554,387.84. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $67,893,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

