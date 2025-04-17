Morgan Stanley Cuts Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target to $27.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Get Onestream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Onestream

Onestream Price Performance

OS stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Onestream has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,214,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth $98,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Onestream by 5,118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Onestream by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onestream by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,733 shares during the last quarter.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.