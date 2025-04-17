Morgan Stanley Cuts PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target to $3.20

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PETS

PetMed Express Price Performance

PETS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 54,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,348. The company has a market cap of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.31 and a beta of 0.99. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 135,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 107,902 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.