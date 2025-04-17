Morgan Stanley Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $73.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

