Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock Price

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGHT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

8X8 Trading Down 3.7 %

8X8 stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $208.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,373. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,531.48. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,678 shares of company stock worth $590,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

