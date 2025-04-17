Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.30 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

ETWO stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $659.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

