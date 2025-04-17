Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,298. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,686 shares of company stock worth $14,797,342 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Pinterest by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.