Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,620,058.57. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,424. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after acquiring an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after purchasing an additional 608,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

