Morgan Stanley Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $12.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

NYSE LSPD opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

