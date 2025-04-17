Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $1,124,092.20 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $107.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

