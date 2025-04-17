Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMVGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Price Performance

CPMV opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

See Also

Earnings History for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.