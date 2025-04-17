Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Releases Earnings Results

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Price Performance
CPMV opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.13.
About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Spotify Stock Climbs as Its Growth Strategy Diversifies
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.