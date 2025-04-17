Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Moving iMage Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
Moving iMage Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 747,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,541. Moving iMage Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Moving iMage Technologies
