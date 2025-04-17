Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Moving iMage Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 747,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,541. Moving iMage Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

